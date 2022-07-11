Advertisement

91-year-old pedestrian struck & killed Monday morning

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Weaver Road in the...
A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Weaver Road in the town of Watertown.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 91-year-old town of Watertown woman died after she was struck by a car near her home Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Weaver Road where Agnes White lived. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say she was crossing the street when she was struck.

She died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was not injured and called 911.

Deputies say no tickets have been issued and no charges have been filed. They also say their investigation is continuing.

The road was shut down for a time between State Route 126 and Ridge Road.

Helping deputies at the scene were the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Watertown city police, and state police.

