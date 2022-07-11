Advertisement

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont.

Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his sister-in-law Betty Ann Barnitt of Campbell Hall, NY, his stepfather Frank Florio of Watertown, NY, and his nephew and nieces, Michael (Caitlin) Barnitt, Kelly (William) Menkens, Rachel Barnitt, Stephanie Boon, and Elizabeth Barnitt. Artie is predeceased by his parents, Arthur J Barnitt Sr., and Barbara A (Kelly) Florio, brother Tommy Barnitt and sister Annmarie Germain of Cape Vincent, NY.

Artie was born on January 12th, 1955 in the Bronx, NY. In 1963 at the age of 8 he moved with his family to Pearl River, NY. After attending Pearl River Public Schools, Artie went on an adventure in his late teens and spent time living in Montana and Colorado before returning to Rockland County. Artie moved to the Thousand Islands area in the 80′s to “Save the River”, play music, and occasionally work in the trades doing carpentry, masonry, tiling, and painting. Artie spent many years as a resident of The Roxy Hotel in Cape Vincent prior to its restoration. Artie’s favorite times were on the St. Lawrence River and its islands.

No memorial service or funeral is planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

