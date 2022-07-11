Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, of Hammond

Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.

Bea loved the St. Lawrence River and her passion was for the welfare of animals. She was a member of Seaway Trail Inc., the New York State Boating Council, Great Lakes Basin Advisory Board and New York Eastern Marine Trade Association Board of Directors. She was also a board member of Empire State Marine Trade Association, serving 15 years in the position. She was a founding member of Save The River and the International Water Levels Coalition.

In 1994, she founded Spay/Neuter Now, a prevention and education program that deals with the companion pet overpopulation in St. Lawrence Country and surrounding areas.

She worked the majority of her life in the marine business with her husband until her son-in-law returned from Vietnam and he and her daughter took over the marina. Bea Schermerhorn, along with her husband held US Coast Guard licenses for carrying passengers for hire.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Stoughtenger and husband Dale, Hammond NY, her son, David Schermerhorn of Collegeville, Minnesota, a brother, Wayne Donner and wife Cathie of Rochester, NY, two grandchildren, Jill (Daniel) Stoughtenger, Jay (Haesun) Stoughtenger and two beloved great granddaughters, along with nieces and nephews and their children.

There will be no calling hours. A private family gathering to be determined at a later date.

Donations in memory of Beatrice Schermerhorn can be made to: Spay/Neuter Now, PO Box 802, Canton, NY 13617 To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

