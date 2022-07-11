Advertisement

Board of Realtors 1st Charity Golf Tournament next month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors is having its first-ever charity golf tournament.

Jennifer Flynn, board president-elect and tournament co-chair, and executive officer Lance Evans told us about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The tournament will raise money for the Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien Reach for the Stars Fund. The two were shot and killed in their real estate office in April 2019.

The tournament will be Friday, August 5 at Highland Meadows Golf and Country Club. Registration is at 8 a.m. and there’s a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Find out more at nnymls.com or call 315-782-1322.

