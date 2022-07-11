Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Charles was born December 23, 1963, in Canton, son of Charles R. and Judy Ann (Bigwarfe) Perry. He attended Morley & Canton School, where he enjoyed wrestling.

Most would say Chuck was a hardworking man who was skilled and knowledgeable in all facets of construction, certified in ATV mechanics, and a builder at heart. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, build, or create with his hands. He would make sure the job was getting done but also be the causal jokester who loved to make everyone smile, laugh & enjoy work regardless of the task. He had that kind smile and joyful appearance that could start a conversation with anyone. Chuck was always seen grabbing his morning coffee and daily scratch-offs in our local gas stations.

When he was not hard at work, he would enjoy adventures with friends and family. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt, fish, camp, play golf, play hockey, enjoyed riding ATVs, snowmobiles, and motorcycles. He was a lifetime fan of his favorite sports teams NY Rangers & NY Giants. When it came to family time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. As a family man and father, he’d show you the ropes and teach you essential life skills while letting you figured out life for yourself. Even if you failed once or twice, he would have chuckled at your mistake(s), but he would teach you the correct and safe way in any situation. This man was on call 24/7 for anyone who needed help.

In place of flowers, please consider paying it forward, helping someone fix something, sharing some knowledge or guidance, or even lend a hand to a complete stranger.

Charles is survived by both his parents and the mother of his children, Lisa Martin-LaFave; his two daughters, Mandi Perry and her children, Rileigh, Madison & Xavier; Brooke Perry and companion Riano (Ray) Rios, who is expecting Baby Rios this July; his companion Lori Falis and her children, Samantha Falis (Noah Weekes) and Robert Falis (Jordan Kennerson) and their children Ava and Aspen; his bonus son, Ron Golden (Amber Mace). Also surviving are his siblings, Tammy (Frank) Ashley, Shelley (Robin) O’Shea, Randy (Melody) Perry Sr., James (Rose) Perry, Timmy Perry (Robin Middlemiss), Tina Planty (Leroy Walrath), Rusty (Carrie) Perry and Bobby Perry; as well as his best friends Terry (Tonya) Clary and Jon Rabideau and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Candle Light Vigil will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 8:45 pm at the Canton Pavilion on the end of Lincoln St.

