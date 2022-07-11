Advertisement

Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell

Jul. 11, 2022
SOUTH RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while under the care of her husband Don, loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care.

Clara was born April 27, 1938 in Heuvelton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard and Greta (Finley) Baxter.  She attended Heuvelton schools and married Donald H. Shanahan in Chittenango, NY on October 9, 1987.

She was a bartender for 30 years and worked for the Salvation Army.  She was also a member of the Cazenovia Fireman’s Auxiliary, Emerald City Detachment Marine Corp League, as well as, a volunteer for Toys for Tots for several years.  The couple moved to Russell in 2007.

Clara and her husband Don were foster parents for 30 children over the years.  She collected dolls, enjoyed trips to the casino, her grandchildren, traveling the United States, garage sale-ing and auctions and Friday night dinners at GT’s Restaurant.

In addition to her parents, Clara is predeceased by a son Glenn W. TenEyck, a step daughter Molly Morency, three sisters Betty L. Richards, Mildred L. Baxter and Eleanor J. Jeanette and two brothers Donald H. and William G. Baxter.

She is survived by six siblings, Francis F. (Linda) Baxter of Lisbon, Phyllis I. Baxter of Liverpool, Cyril E. (Edie) Baxter of Syracuse, Charles J. Baxter of Constantia, Ann M. (Mark) Smith of Phoenix and Edward A. (Terry) Baxter of Canton; four children, Joyce M. (Donald) Sills (Petrie), Dana Chiasson, Andre’ Chiasson and Mary Jane (Brian) Shanahan (Chiasson); step-children, Rayna, Dawn, Mike and Mark Chiasson; Kelli (Ronald) Graham, Shawn (Nancy) Shanahan, Bridgette (Mike) Bordell, Erin (Jim) Loope and Megan Shanahan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.  She is also survived by her beloved dog “Nala”.

A special thank you to nephew Howard Baxter and niece Courtney Jeanette for their wonderful care and dedication to Clara’s care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pounds for Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremations Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

