Claude F. Archambault, 92, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Claude F. Archambault, 92, a resident of LBSH in Brasher Falls, NY passed away on July 7, 2022 after a brief illness.

Claude was born in Pike River, Quebec on November 11, 1929 and was one of 16 children. He lived a good portion of his life in Manchester, CT. Claude was a gifted automotive and diesel mechanic and worked as the Fleet Manager for the town of Bloomfield, CT. Upon retirement, he moved to northern NY where he designed and built a house with his wife Leona.

He enjoyed working on cars and lawn tractors, digging with his backhoe, taking road trips, tending to his property, and spending time outdoors. He was devoted to his church and a proud lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus who awarded him “Knight of the Year” in 1992/1993 and again in 2007/2008.

He touched many lives in the north country and was remembered by all who met him.

He was predeceased by his first wife Leona Archambault and by his second wife Peggy Diles Archambault.

He left behind his son Ernest Archambault, daughter Caroline Archambault, grandson Juston Archambault, granddaughter Maeghan Traboulsi, beloved partner Vinnie Leone, and great grandchildren Logan, Colton, Lyla, Sophia, and Roman.

The immediate family will be holding a private ceremony in CT. A celebration of life will also be held at LBSH.

