Advertisement

Donald E. Hamilton, 53, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with...
Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced.  Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side.  Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen, Colton; his two sons, Jeffrey Hamilton and his significant other Bailey Green, Colton and Daniel Hamilton, Hannawa Falls; his daughter, Victoria Hamilton and her significant other Richard Foster, Colton; his three grandchildren, Brayleigh, Cambrie and Karson; his mother, Vera Litten, Hannawa Falls and two sisters, Cindy and David Arnett, FL and Tammey and Chad Smith, Colton as well as several nieces and nephews.  Donald was pre-deceased by his father, Ivan.

Born in Canton, NY on August 15, 1968 to Ivan “Ike” and Vera Rose Hamilton, Donald attended Colton-Pierrepont School until he moved to Florida.  Donald was a talented mechanic, working for himself as well as Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton for 15 years until he became disabled.  Donald enjoyed working on cars, puttering in his garage, spending time with his family and friends, playing horseshoes and grilling.  Memorial donations in Donald’s memory can be made to any local cancer center and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donald E. Hamilton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Thelma Fedonick, 99, of Norfolk
Jefferson County Fair
What’s new, what’s back at the Jefferson County Fair
Jacob Perry
Massena man charged with assault, attempted robbery
Philadelphia continues to ask villagers to conserve water
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

Obituaries

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her...
Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor
Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam...
Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown
Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while...
Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell
Claude F. Archambault, 92, a resident of LBSH in Brasher Falls, NY passed away on July 7, 2022...
Claude F. Archambault, 92, of Brasher Falls
Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home.
Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg