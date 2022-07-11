Advertisement

Dry to start the week

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will start out with a lot of sunshine with clouds developing throughout the day. Even with the clouds we should remain mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday we will have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday we will see lingering rain chances with highs in the mid 70s.

We start to dry back out on Thursday as a high pressure system builds in with highs in the upper 70s.

