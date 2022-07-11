Advertisement

Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association
Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor.

Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres of land owned by the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.

“The real estate’s here. We have it. We want to make the best use of it,” said John Culkin, board member, Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association.

For 25 years, live performances have entertained audiences there. Others have played a round of cornhole.

But now, HHPAA is ready to take its concrete and white tents and trade them in for something larger.

“We’re sort of envisioning an open-air amphitheater kind of thing,” said Culkin.

The amphitheater would be big enough to host symphony orchestras, plays, festivals, and more.

“We’ve got the basics here, and we want to use that and build something this community can be proud of,” said Culkin.

But before that vision can become a reality, a summer-long market study is underway by RMS Research and Marketing Strategies of Syracuse to provide demographics of the area and north country region.

The association has teamed up with CNY Jazz of Syracuse to complete and publish the study.

A seasonal resident of Henderson Harbor for more than 30 years, CNY Jazz Executive Director Larry Luttinger says he’s all in.

“When I walked the property, I got very excited. It is an absolutely amazing piece of property; 18-and-a-half acres on a bluff overlooking Henderson Harbor,” he said.

If and when the vision becomes a reality, both Culkin and Luttinger say it may be the only one of its kind.

“Our research isn’t complete yet, but we believe there isn’t a substantial waterside concert facility anywhere on the New York - Lake Ontario or St. Lawrence coast at this point,” said Luttinger.

Part of the study is a community survey and it could use residents’ help.

