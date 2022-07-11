Advertisement

Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

Jefferson County SPCA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus.

Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he goes to a home where he’s the only cat.

The good news is, he isn’t showing symptoms of either disease, so he’s a very healthy, loving kitty.

Also at the shelter are many cats and kittens, several dogs, and a parrot.

You can stop by the shelter to check them out. You can also see them at jeffersoncountyspca.org or at the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call 315-782-3260 to learn more.

