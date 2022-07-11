Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home.

Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will gather to remember her life Saturday, July 16th at the Dobisky Center from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and on the 20th of July at 2322 Montgomery Street in Ogdensburg from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.

Juanita will be interred with her husband Harold at North Ridge Cemetery in Niagara County, New York.

