Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island.

He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.

Kevin is survived by his parents, David and Anne Poirier of Watertown, his seven children, Stephanie (Eddie) Toledo, Ryan (Michelle) Poirier, Jessica (Manny) Fajardo, Amanda Poirier, Kevin Poirier, Denver Poirier and Mia Poirier all of Rhode Island. A sister, Tammi Poirier Marino, two brothers, David (Robin) Poirier and Scott (Debbie) Poirier. And a brother- in- law, Randy Marino, all of Watertown. He also had seven grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews and twelve great nieces and nephews.

Kevin has also been reunited with his late wife, Annette Poirier, and his Sister, Paula Poirier Calhoun.

A private burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.  A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on July 23rd at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown, NY, the time will be announced.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

