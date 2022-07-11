Advertisement

Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

Lewis County Humane Society
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give.

Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later.

Now the 10-year-old cuddler needs a good, quiet retirement home.

The shelter has 11 dogs and 19 cats available for adoption, with 24 coming out of foster care soon.

You can stop by the shelter to see who’s available. You can also check out lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

