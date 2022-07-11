Advertisement

Man accused of holding woman down & choking her

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - A town of LeRay man is accused of holding a woman down and choking her with his hand and a pillow during a domestic incident on Saturday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Jamison Cohick allegedly help the woman down on a bed to keep her from leaving and put his hand on her neck and then a pillow over her face to stop her from screaming.

He also allegedly shoved an aerosol can into the victim’s eye while she was holding it, which deputies say caused swelling and bruising. He’s also accused of slapping her.

Cohick was charged with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, and one count each of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned in centralized arraignment court and released.

