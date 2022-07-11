Advertisement

Massena man charged with assault, attempted robbery

Jacob Perry
Jacob Perry(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Massena man is charged with assault and attempted robbery.

Jacob Perry faces felony counts:

  • second-degree assault - intent to cause serious physical injury
  • second-degree assault - cause injury to a non-participant during commission of a felony
  • second-degree attempted robbery - cause physical injury
  • third-degree attempted robbery

The village police department said only that the charges stemmed from an incident that happened in Massena. No other details were released.

Perry was arraigned in Massena Village Court and sent to St Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

