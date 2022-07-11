Part of Potsdam’s Cottage Street to close for hospital expansion work

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The part of Cottage Street in Potsdam that’s owned by Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be closed for three days this week.

That means on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, people will have to access the hospital from Grove Street or from Leroy Street near the Center for Cancer Care.

Cottage Street from Waverly Street to the emergency entrance will stay open.

There will also be work at the general surgery office at 25 Cottage Street. Construction of a dumpster pad there is expected to take two weeks.

This is happening as work starts on the hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion expansion project. The 100-000-square-foot expansion is expected to cost about $70 million and include three main areas, the emergency department, the main lobby, and patient rooms.

You can learn more about the project on St. Lawrence Health’s website.

