Philadelphia continues to ask villagers to conserve water

(AP Graphic)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The village of Philadelphia continues to ask residents to cut back on their water usage, but officials say there’s no concern about running out of water.

Village officials say that the water conservation was planned and is due to work on the water treatment system.

The village is currently drawing its water from wells, and with a spell of hot, dry weather ahead, the village is asking its residents to conserve water - a task that is easier said than done for some.

“The biggest thing is we just can’t fill swimming pools for our surrounding communities at this time. That’s hurting a lot of people that need to refresh and cool. People that are watering their gardens, if they are abiding by the conservation, that’s a big help also to us,” said Mayor Christopher LaClair.

“It’s one extra step, but it’s a step that we normally take when there are no hydrants available in the first place. It’s an extra inconvenience, but not a detriment to the service that we provide,” said Travis Donelson, chief, Philadelphia Fire Department.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Works said the conservation request could continue through the end of July.

