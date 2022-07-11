Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center

Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The Spoker Ride is Saturday, July 30. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the first race gets underway at 8:30 a.m.

There’s a 10-mile family ride and more competitive 30- and 50-mile rides. The courses start and end in Sackets Harbor.

You can register and find out more at spokerride.net. You can also call 315-783-6258.

