Sunny & warm

(WWNY) - If you didn’t get your fill of sunshine over the weekend, today will be another chance.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Rain showers will start overnight and there could be a thunderstorm. It will be a warm night with lows in the upper 60s.

Most of the rain stops Thursday morning, but there could be scattered showers the rest of the day. Highs will be around 80.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

