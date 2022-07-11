Traffic advisory: Route 12 in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Traffic along much of State Route 12 in the village of Lowville will be tied up for a few days as state highway crews prepare the roadway for paving next month.

Crews will be milling the highway starting where Route 12 meets State Route 26 and continue south to village limits.

Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Monday and end by 7 p.m. each day through Thursday.

Milling will be curb to curb, so no parking will be allowed in areas where work is underway. Drivers can expect lane closings.

Paving in that area is expected to begin the week of August 9.

