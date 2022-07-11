What’s new, what’s back at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fried Oreos, carnival rides, and cattle shows are all back for the Jefferson County Fair, which officially kicks off Tuesday.

Jefferson County Agriculture Society President Bob Simpson says food has always been one of the fair’s most popular attractions.

“Once a year you can go off your diet and really splurge at the fair. You can get anything you want here. You can get fried dough, you can get funnel cakes and French fries,” he said.

A couple of new vendors will be spotted at the fair, like jumbo smoked turkey legs and Monna’s Sweet Shoppe.

“I’m making cotton candy, getting ready for opening day on Tuesday. We have cotton candy, fried dough, French fries, and awesome games,” said Savanna Smith, Monna’s Sweet Shoppe employee.

A new ride is also being set up at the fair. The Wave Swinger. Simpson says this is only the ride’s third time being at a fair.

“It’s what they call one of the super spectacular rides, that class of ride,” he said.

Fair favorites like Old Fashioned Funnel Cakes have been around for decades. Owner Nick Pinala says he enjoys connecting with people.

“Seeing the people and seeing the kids all have a good time when they come to the fair, that’s why I got into business to see everybody having a great time,” he said.

Another popular fair activity is the Uncommon caricature booth, which has been part of the fair for 15 years.

“I worked this show last year; it was really really fun. Lots of people came out. They really like getting caricatures done in this city. People would line up for our drawing before anything even opened,” said Kim Mortan, Uncommon artist.

Officials say this year’s main attraction is the family-run Circus Incredible. It was last there in 2018 and it will be featuring a new act with its most recent member. It will do two shows daily and three on Saturday.

Officials say people can start coming out to enjoy the cattle competition at 9 a.m. At 11 in the morning, food vendors will open.

Rides will open at 1 p.m.

