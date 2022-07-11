Advertisement

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews...
To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance.

The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days.

Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for later this year.

“This is an exciting project for St. Lawrence Health and Rochester Regional. We’re very excited to get started and we’re very anxious to get the main part of the construction project started but all that comes with time. We have permission from the state to begin this project, the temporary entrance, and we are waiting for permission to start the big project,” said Randy VanBroklin, St. Lawrence Health.

People will have to access the hospital from Grove Street and Leroy Street.

Cottage Street from Waverly Street to the emergency entrance will stay open.

