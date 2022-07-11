Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Potsdam Walmart incident, concealed guns & Flynn pool costs

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement officials armed with AR-15-type rifles entered the Potsdam Walmart to nab a man who had fled police and ran into the store. The sheriff says police need to make split-second decisions about guns for the public’s safety:

This guy’s actions indicated a very unpredictable nature, and a show of force was probably for the best.

Levi Whitney

Armed police in a crowded Walmart should be sending red flags. It wasn’t necessary.

Margaret Finley

People seeking to carry concealed handguns in New York will need to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct:”

What a great way to prevent the unhinged from obtaining these deadly weapons.

Ashley Swanson

This is a violation of the 1st Amendment.

Michael Joseph Bolia Jr.

Just what would be considered inappropriate and how far back will they go?

Steve Saviski

Repairs needed to reopen Watertown’s Flynn pool will cost $3 million to $4 million. Is it worth it? City council members are divided and so are you:

Northside kids need their pool.

Celine Tillman

A city the size of Watertown, at this latitude, does NOT need 3 pools for an 8-week season.

Jeff Kirkby

