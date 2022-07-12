Agnes T. “Timmie” White, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Agnes T. “Timmie” White, 91, Watertown, died unexpectedly on July 11, 2022.

Timmie loved God, her family and her friends. She attended daily mass and was a lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society. Her faith lead her to take the 3 year program to become an Associate to the Sisters of St Joseph. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Timmie was very active. She attended the Enhance Fitness Class at the YMCA three days a week where she was an inspiration to everyone. An avid gardener, she tended to the flower beds at Holy Family Church and she had several flower beds at her home. Timmie always took the time to handcraft special gifts for friends and family. She loved to send cards and notes to her family and friends. Timmie loved to watch sports on TV, especially SU men’s and women’s basketball and Notre Dame Football! She also liked to read and spend time playing with her cat, Cinders.

Timmie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph White, daughter, Mary Louise, brother, Claude (Donald) Timerman, son-in-law, Peter Dates and daughter-in-law, Ruth White.

Surviving are her children, Joanne Dates, Landing NJ, Christopher (Carol) White, Cary NC, Cecile (Dave) Murray, Cato NY, Wade White, Flint Hill, VA and Nancy (Ken) Cook, Cicero NY. Nine Grandchildren, David (Jackie) Thompson, Hamburg PA, Daniel (Stephanie) Thompson, Newfane NY, Jonathon Thompson, Leesburg VA, Aaron (Emily) White, Boston MA, Ryan (Chelsey) Cook, Midlothian VA, Meaghan (Kevin) Garbes, Orchard Park NY, Sean Cook, Richmond VA, Marybeth (fiancée Stephanie Marino), Matawan NJ and Matthew Dates, Landing NJ. Eight great grandchildren, Sophia Thompson, Eva Thompson, Gabriella Thompson, Taylor Garbes, Joseph Thompson, Cora Cook, Leo Thompson and Violet Cook.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 29 from 4pm-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home 135 Keyes Ave Watertown NY. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 2 pm at Holy Family Church 129 Winthrop St Watertown NY. Burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Timmie’s name to Holy Family Church, Watertown, The Sisters of St Joseph, Watertown NY, The Sisters of the Precious Blood, Watertown NY or the Red Cross.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.