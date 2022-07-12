Advertisement

Ann M. Ruddy, 70, of Waddington

Jul. 11, 2022
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Ruddy, age 70, of Nell Manor Dive, passed away unexpectedly on Friday July, 9, 2022. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 28 Clinton Street Waddington, NY.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington on Wednesday (July 13, 2022) afternoon starting at 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A Christian Burial will take place on Thursday Morning, July 14, 2022 with Rev. Garry B. Giroux presiding in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington.

A full obituary to follow.

