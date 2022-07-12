Anne Marie Seegebarth, 59, of Watertown

Anne passed away at Samaritan Medical Center June 15, 2022. She was 59 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral mass for Anne Marie Seegebarth will be 10:00am Saturday, July 23rd at Holy Family Church, Father John Demo officiating. There are no calling hours. Entombment with military honors will follow the mass in Glenwood Mausoleum, Watertown. A reception will be held following the entombment at St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown.

Anne passed away at Samaritan Medical Center June 15, 2022. She was 59 years old.

Born in Buffalo December 29, 1962, Anne was a daughter of Hendrik Ludvik v.d. Woestijne (last name changed in 1958 to VandeWoestyne) and Merle Ellen Corliss. Following her high school education Anne graduated from Niagara University in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in hotel management.

Anne enlisted with the United States Army in January of 1985, serving until January of 1989, where she performed duties as a Club Manager and obtained the rank of E-6 Staff Sergeant.

In January of 2000 Anne began her career as a Civilian with the Army working as a Budget Technician in the Business Office for the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. In January of 2003 she received a promotion to work as a Budget Analyst and moved to the Army MEDDAC Budget Office.

In January of 2006 Anne accepted a promotion to work as a Budget Analyst in the Directorate of Resource Management. She performed numerous duties in the Directorate culminating as a Manpower Analyst. Anne’s faithful dedication to her military and civilian duties for 30 years reflects great credit upon herself and all the people she came in contact with over the years.

Anne was very involved with the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) process: a process which prepares and brings adults and children into Full Communion of the Catholic Church. Anne was a Cathechist, Team Member, and Sponsor. She enjoyed teaching and sharing her faith and love of Jesus Christ with everyone she met.

Anne was also a devoted Cursillista of the the Catholic Cursillo Movement of the Diocese of Ogdensburg. She was instrumental in bringing Cursillio back to the North County and served as treasurer for the Movement from 2014 until the time of her passing. She also served as rectora for the Women’s weekend in 2018.

Anne is survived by her children, Andrew Seegebarth and Christopher Seegebarth of Watertown; her siblings, Peter VandeWoestyne of Massachusetts, Robert A. (Myra Y.) VandeWoestyne of Colorado; her nieces and nephews, Ian VandeWoestyne, Dylan VandeWoestyne, Michelle J. (Andrew) Wiley, Aaron L. VandeWoestyne; and a great-niece, Lillie Wiley.

Anne will be remembered for her infectious laughter and unique sense of humor. She was a wonderful friend, helper, and was ready to give wherever she was needed. Anne Seegebarth was truly one of a kind, and she will be sorely missed by many.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.