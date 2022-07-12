WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bruce Boynton, 66, of Watertown passed away on June 23rd, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Bruce was born on January 10th, 1956 in Watertown the son of Evelyn and Charles Boynton.

He is survived by his son Brady, and his beautiful mother Valerie Boynton. He is also survived by his brother Butch Devine (Pat), sisters: Patty Musselman (Tom), Richmon, VA; Betsy Banister (Bill), Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Charlotte Weiner (Jerry).

He is predeceased by his son Christopher, a sister Mary Howard (Wayne), and brother Thomas (Suzanne) Devine.

His marriage to Brenda ended in divorce.

Bruce graduated from Henderson Central in 1974, and attended SUNY Canton. Bruce worked for many years for St. Regis Paper Mills as a Millright. Bruce was an avid sportsman and enjoyed all outdoor hunting and fishing in the North Country. Bruce enjoyed camping in his RV in Cape Vincent and Thousand Island. Bruce will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and many nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

