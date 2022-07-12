Advertisement

CAPC welcomes newcomer Craig Cashman into CEO position

By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s Community Action Planning Council.

Now, the position will be filled by Craig Cashman. He’s a newcomer to CAPC, but has worked in similar community action agencies for the past 30 years.

CAPC is responsible for providing a variety of services throughout the county including early childhood education, food pantries, and rent assistance.

Gault says that although her departure is bittersweet, she has complete confidence in the new CEO.

“I feel really good to be able to turn over the agency to someone new. It’s just time. You know when its’ time,” said Gault.

“Very excited. This is something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time. I’ve led a community action agency before and this is what I value,” said Cashman.

Cashman says that things will remain mostly the same during his time as CEO, but he will be taking the suggestions of employees into consideration.

