City golf tournament: A tale of 2 champs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Tournament continued Monday at the Watertown Golf Club with second-round match play.

It was a tale of two former champions, one successful in the second round and one, not so much.

Eight-time champion John Bufalini took on talented golfer Sam Cavallario.

Cavalerio with the chip and almost holes it out on one. The golfers would halve the hole.

After halving the second hole, Bufalini takes the third by sinking a putt just off the green.

Bufalini then takes hole number four. Bufalini goes on to beat Cavallario 4 and 3.

Also on Monday, 14-time champion Bobby Hughes took on veteran golfer Michael Burgess.

The matchup was close throughout, but Burgess defeated Hughes on the last hole 1-up.

