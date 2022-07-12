Fire damages Gouverneur-area mobile home

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A mobile home fire near Gouverneur sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Van Buren Road.

Gouverneur fire crews were called there just before 4 p.m.

The fire department posted on its Facebook page that “heavy fire” was coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to put most of the flames out quickly.

