Fire damages Gouverneur-area mobile home

A mobile home on Van Buren Road in Gouverneur caught fire Monday afternoon.
A mobile home on Van Buren Road in Gouverneur caught fire Monday afternoon.(Gouverneur Fire Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A mobile home fire near Gouverneur sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Van Buren Road.

Gouverneur fire crews were called there just before 4 p.m.

The fire department posted on its Facebook page that “heavy fire” was coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to put most of the flames out quickly.

