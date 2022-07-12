Advertisement

Fix Flynn pool? Watertown lawmakers consider options

Watertown lawmakers discuss what to do with the Flynn pool on the city's north side.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council held a work session to discuss the north side pool on Monday night.

A recent study gave two options for rehabbing the Flynn pool and bathhouse.

It estimated costs of $2.9 million to repair or $4.1 million to fully replace.

Some council members want more information from C&S Engineers on layouts and pool shapes that could rein in costs as well as implementing up-to-date safety measures.

They also floated the idea of less work on the bathhouse structure with more focus on mechanics.

Mayor Jeff Smith is still against the project and its price tag.

“What I want to try and do is get as much for the taxpayer and build that pool back for that north side because that is something we said we would do, but I want to do it in the most economic way as possible,” council member Cliff Olney said. “I want to do it as aesthetically pleasing as we can.”

“Is there a need for a third pool in the city of Watertown? Because it seems like other people here like to spend other people’s money like it’s going out of style and it’s not their own money,” Smith said.

Smith also referred to numbers showing low attendance at the Alteri pool since it opened.

C&S will now draw up more designs.

