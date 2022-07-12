Advertisement

Gary R. LaFrance, 51, Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Gary R. LaFrance, 51, of Iroquois Village Apartments, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10,...
Gary R. LaFrance, 51, of Iroquois Village Apartments, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022 at Community General Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.(Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Gary R. LaFrance, 51, of Iroquois Village Apartments, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022 at Community General Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.

Gary was born on February 15, 1971 in Syracuse, the son of Barbara (Ireland) LaFrance and the late Alex “Homer” LaFrance. He attended Syracuse City Schools.  He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, especially following the Washington Football Team, Chicago Black Hawks, and Syracuse Basketball.  Additionally, he enjoyed taking hikes, traveling, bonfires by the river, listening to music, and will be fondly remembered for doing the stirring of the corn soup dance.

Gary is survived by his companion of 12 years, Yvonne Hill of Massena; his mother, Barbara LaFrance of Snye; his brothers, Alex LaFrance of Snye and Michael and Stephanie Darpino of Syracuse; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father who predeceased him on April 18, 2002; he was predeceased by two sisters, Leona Ireland on October 20, 2004, and Ann E. LaFrance on December 1, 2005.

Services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of Watertown
North Country cows have descended upon the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The Jefferson County Fair...
Cattle Clipping Contest takes center stage on the first day of the Jefferson Co. Fair
After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s...
CAPC welcomes newcomer Craig Cashman into CEO position
Candles
Jayson J. “Jay” Lowery, 29, of Fowler

Obituaries

Karl passed away unexpectedly while on board the Maersk Columbus in the Gulf of Aden on 19 June...
Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie), of Canton
Senior citizens may be eligible for a bit of a discount at Watertown’s weekly farmers’ market.
Senior citizens eligible for discount at Watertown Farmers’ Market
Movie prop money leads to a warning from Norwood Village Police.
Norwood Village Police warn public to be cautious, fake money found
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Kathy J. Mullin passed away at her home on Monday, July 11th. She was 51 years old.
Kathy J. Mullin, 51, of Mannsville
Planned Parenthood of the North Country will get funding from New York State’s new Abortion...
Planned Parenthood of the North Country to see funding from NYS Abortion Provider Support Fund