JCC offers access and opportunity programs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students who might need a little extra support can find it at Jefferson Community College.

EOP coordinator Korine Ingerson talked about the college’s Access and Opportunity Programs.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students have access to tutoring, financial assistance, internships, and mental health and peer counseling in some programs.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu. Just search for “opportunity programs.” You can also call 315-786-2288.

