Jefferson County Fair this week

Jefferson County Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s fair week in Jefferson County.

Aerialist Lyric Wallenda, who performs in the Circus Incredible show, and fair president Bob Simpson gave us a look at just some of the things you can see there.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News At Noon.

Among the sights, Wallenda’s son, 4-year-old Alex, an eighth-generation Wallenda, will be performing with his father.

The fair runs through Junday, July 17. Admission is free.

You can see the schedule at jeffcofair.org.

