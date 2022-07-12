Advertisement

Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 12, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph H. Bishop, 63, of County Rt. 37, Watertown, NY, passed away July 10, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 27, 1958, in Wythelville, Virginia, son of Walter H. and Rachel (Fisher) Bishop, and he attended Watertown High School.

He worked for Bill Granger’s Paving for five years prior to working at Yellow cab as a mechanic.  He worked at Yellow Cab for over 20 years up until the business closed.

Joseph enjoyed working on old cars and was proud of his 65 Buick Special.

Among his survivors are his three children, Joanna (Gilbert) McCartney, WV, Joseph (Megan) Bishop, Bristol, VA, Amanda Bishop, Miriam, VA; four grandchildren, two sisters, Christine Bishop and Patricia King, both of VA; three brothers and a sister in law, Allen and Gail Bishop, Carthage, NY, James and Anthony Bishop, Watertown, NY several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was his wish to be cremated.  There will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

