Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie), of Canton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been said that you can measure one’s life by the miles they have travelled. Karl M. Mayhew III (Karlie) lived a life filled with adventure and travel. He passed away unexpectedly while on board the Maersk Columbus in the Gulf of Aden on 19 June 2022 while serving as a US Merchant Marine. To all who knew Karl, this was most fitting as he was most happy when he was at sea.

Karl was the youngest child of Karl Jr. and Bette Limpert Mayhew and when he arrived, he changed the family dynamic. It was often said that Karlie seemed in perpetual motion, so much so that his father nicknamed him “Dynamite” Even into adulthood, Karlie operated on one speed, fast!

Karl looked up to his father and he wanted to be like Karl Jr, who owned his own business and called his own shots. The neighbors on Pleasant Street in Canton fondly remember a young Karlie pulling his little red wagon up and down the street collecting glass transformers and trying to sell them to the everyone. He was determined to live his life on his own terms.

Karlie shared a close relationship with his siblings. When growing up, Karlie liked nothing better than to irritate his older sisters Stella and Grayce (Beth) and he tagged along with his older brother Frederick (Jim) whenever he got a chance. The closeness to his siblings extended throughout his life as he took road trips with Jim and spent many hours in Arizona with Stella and Beth.

In 1974, Karl and Bette purchased their cottage near Morristown, NY on the St. Lawrence River, and this changed the trajectory of Karlie’s life. He instantly fell in love with the river community and spent countless hours water skiing, boating and navigating the intricate river. Many days he could be found shuttling friends back and forth between Brockville, Ontario and Morristown, NY for Don’s Fish and Chips and ice cream on the docks. Later in life, Karl completed training to become licensed to captain 100- ton vessels and he operated tour boats in Alexandria Bay and Clayton for many years. But the wider world beckoned to him, and he decided to advance his education and work on larger vessels at deep sea. He attended SUNY Maritime College in Bronx NY, where he accrued enough credits to sit for his Able- Bodied Seaman’s exam. Once he was licensed, he worked out of many US ports and travelled the world. Karlie spent 30 years working in the maritime industry, visiting many ports of call and most importantly always choosing to work in fair weather… there would be no Alaska or Northern Atlantic runs for him.

Karl will be remembered fondly by his friends and loved ones as a father to Grace, a lover of dogs, and a fierce bargain hunter. He cared deeply for his siblings Stella, Beth and Jim and for his close friends Bill, Duran and Margaret. He leaves behind memories of good times and strong friendships.

Karl is survived by his daughter Grace Victoria Mayhew (Christopher Malin) of Plattsburgh, NY, his sisters; Stella Ardire and Grayce (Beth) Mayhew of Sun City, AZ, his former mother- in -law and wise counsel, Carol Felt, of Hammond, NY and many relatives and friends. He was

predeceased by his parents Karl M. Mayhew, Jr. and Bette Limpert Mayhew and his brother, F. James Mayhew.

One of Karl’s favorite songs was “Fly Like an Eagle” by The Steve Miller Band, the lyrics are appropriate as we remember Karl’s life.

“I want to fly like an eagle to the sea

Fly like an eagle, let my spirit carry me

I want to fly like an eagle ‘til I’m free”

The family and friends of Karl M. Mayhew III will gather to remember his life on Friday, 15, July 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Trinity Chapel next to the Morley Cemetery, Morley NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karl’s memory to the Elmore SPCA in Peru, NY or the Salvation Army Corps Ogdensburg, NY or to a charity of one’s choice. On- line condolences may be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

