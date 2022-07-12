Advertisement

Kathy J. Mullin, 51, of Mannsville

Jul. 12, 2022
Kathy J. Mullin passed away at her home on Monday, July 11th. She was 51 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 14th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon – 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Kathy was born on November 25, 1970, in Oswego, NY. She was the daughter to William and Emily Emmons and Otto and Elma Kastler. She married Scott Mullin in Mannsville on July 16, 2011.

Surviving is her husband, Scott Mullin, Mannsville; her mother, Elma Kastler, Central Square; her children, Krystal (Dusty) Conner, Fla; Andrea (Cliff) Grindstaff, NC; Brittney (James) Evans, NC; Keith (Savannah) Stevens, NC; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister, Kasey Duncan, 3 brothers, Kelly Last, John and William Emmons, several nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.

She was predeceased by her father William, stepfather Otto Kastler and brother Jason Emmons.

Kathy enjoyed playing board games, working in her gardens, watching WWE wrestling and cooking.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Live at the Fair on 7 News At Noon