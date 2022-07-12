Kevin Ehrhardt, 72, of the Town of Watson

Kevin Ehrhardt, 72, of Town of Watson, NY, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Ehrhardt, 72, of Town of Watson, NY, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Beverly Coe Ehrhardt; his daughters, Joyce Ackhus of Carmichael, CA; Rebecca Ehrhardt of Toms River, NJ; his siblings, Glenn Ehrhardt and his wife, Jill, of Brick, NJ; Gary Ehrhardt of Watson, NY; Robin Mostyn and her husband, Ray, of Watson, NY; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Ehrhardt.

Kevin lived most of his life in Brick, NJ. He was a former volunteer firefighter for Pioneer Hose Fire Co. He loved helping neighbors and friends, and giving back to his community. He loved his classic car and going to car shows as well as stock car racing, both as a spectator and as a driver. What we will remember most is the laughter and love.

There are no funeral services planned at this time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

