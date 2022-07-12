Live at the Fair on 7 News At Noon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair got underway Tuesday and Emily Griffin reported live from there during our 7 News At Noon broadcast.

She spoke with Kirsten Widrick from Chaumont, who had with her 1-year-old Daybreak, who’s going to compete in contests Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

You can hear the conversation in the video above.

The fair continues through Sunday with the usual rides, attractions, shows, and agriculture features.

