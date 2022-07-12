Advertisement

Michael Wayne Pierce, 42, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Michael Wayne Pierce, 42, of Ogdensburg, New York unexpectedly passed away on July 8, 2022, and at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on July 1, 1980, to Robert W. Pierce and Lynn E. (Dolderer) Pierce in Plattsburg, New York.

When Mike wasn’t working, he enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing, hiking, camping, exploring new trails, and traveling to new places. Mike was very mechanically inclined and could work on and fix anything.

Michael is survived by his parents, Robert W. Pierce and his wife, Deborah A. of Winthrop, New York; his mother Lynn E. (Dolderer) Pierce of Plattsburg, New York; his two siblings: his older brother, Kreg W. Pierce of Ogdensburg, New York and his younger sister, Elaine E. (Pierce) Kelley and her significant other Chad MacPherson of Plattsburg, New York, along with Mike’s nephews & nieces, Matthew and Ava Pierce, Mason Pierce, Ocean Kelley, and Ryland MacPherson; his Step-sisters and brothers: Heather (Shatraw) Kish and her husband Matthew and their children of Winthrop; Jackson Shatraw and his wife Angela and their children of Potsdam, New York; and Travis Shatraw of Winthrop; his paternal grandmother Frances M. (Fournier) Pierce of Waddington, New York, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandfather Royal B. Pierce of Waddington, New York; his maternal grandparents Theodore Dolderer Sr. and Beatrice (Rich) Dolderer of Brooklyn, New York and a stepsister, Atasha (Shatraw) Ashley of Massena, NY.

Michael’s family will hold a private memorial for him on a date to be determined and in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to The Suicide Awareness Foundation.

