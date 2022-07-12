Advertisement

Monkeypox case discovered in St. Lawrence County

FILE - Monkeypox
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County resident has been diagnosed with the Monkeypox virus.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced the case in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

It says the person has had no contact with anyone else in St. Lawrence County and there is no risk to residents.

This is the first case in the North Country.

There are 288 statewide, virtually all cases are in New York City and downstate.

