Advertisement

Norwood Village Police warn public to be cautious, fake money found

Movie prop money leads to a warning from Norwood Village Police.
Movie prop money leads to a warning from Norwood Village Police.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Movie prop money leads to a warning from Norwood Village Police.

In a Facebook post, the department says a stack of fake hundreds was found Sunday night with a face value of $8,000. Which would make 80 of them.

It is advising local businesses and residents to watch their money.

The department says movie prop money can be bought on the internet, and of course, would be illegal to try to use.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Weaver Road in the...
91-year-old pedestrian struck & killed Monday morning
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of holding woman down & choking her
Jacob Perry
Massena man charged with assault, attempted robbery
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

After a 20 year tenure, Melinda Gault is retiring from her role as CEO of Jefferson County’s...
CAPC welcomes newcomer Craig Cashman into CEO position
Senior citizens may be eligible for a bit of a discount at Watertown’s weekly farmers’ market.
Senior citizens eligible for discount at Watertown Farmers’ Market
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Planned Parenthood of the North Country will get funding from New York State’s new Abortion...
Planned Parenthood of the North Country to see funding from NYS Abortion Provider Support Fund