Norwood Village Police warn public to be cautious, fake money found

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Movie prop money leads to a warning from Norwood Village Police.

In a Facebook post, the department says a stack of fake hundreds was found Sunday night with a face value of $8,000. Which would make 80 of them.

It is advising local businesses and residents to watch their money.

The department says movie prop money can be bought on the internet, and of course, would be illegal to try to use.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.