Ogdensburg cheese plant to be demolished; no beach for 2022

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The old cheese plant which caught fire two weeks ago in Ogdensburg is set to be torn down in mid-September.

The city council voted unanimously to accept a bid for the demolition at Monday night’s meeting.

Diversified Construction Services of Pheonix, New York, will tear the 30 Main Street building down along with seven other condemned buildings in the city.

It will cost about $200,000 to demolish the cheese plant plus about $100,000 in fees to get rid of asbestos and other debris.

Destruction of the other seven buildings will cost the city about $175,000.

“Within 72 hours of them being awarded the bid, they will start the permitting process, and that building will be down by mid-September,” councillor Nichole Kennedy said. “All of the cheese plant property will be down by mid-September. When this comes down that will be a big win.”

No beach this summer

Meanwhile, city manager Stephen Jellie says the city will not be able to open its beach this year.

The state Department of Health denied the city’s application.

It has been doing an environmental review of the site, which sits on Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority property.

Jellie says an abnormally large amount of fecal matter was registered in a recent reading.

He blames it on a large storm that passed through and says they are now searching for the source of that waste.

He says the process will keep the beach from opening in 2022.

