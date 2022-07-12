Ogdensburg is bringing down blight, demolishing old cheese plant, other sites

OGDENBURG, New York (WWNY) - The old cheese plant in Ogdensburg is rotting away. Rust covers the outside, and sections of the walls are gone.

The cheese plant has been vacant for at least 10 years, and was the site of a fire a couple of weeks ago.

“Those are being demolished because they really are beyond repair, and in some cases, they are a threat to health and safety,” said Andrea Smith, Director of Planning and Development of the City of Ogdensburg.

The old cheese plant is not the only building that’s going to be demolished. The city has plans to tear down seven other buildings throughout the city, like another one, which is right around the corner from the cheese plant.

“It is a critical first step in what will come next for the city, and pave the way for future development opportunities,” said Smith.

Smith says the plot of land in front of the cheese plant is set to become a brewery, and they’re aiming to redevelop the marina district to attract more visitors.

Neighbors of the cheese plant are excited to see it go and call it an eyesore.

“Oh, it just blocks the view, and it’s supposed to be the river district, so they’ve been threatening to tear it down for a long time, and it’ll be nice to see it gone,” said Wayne Oxley, who lives next to cheese plant.

The city is also going to tear down a decaying home on Irvin Street. Neighbors say a fire destroyed it about four years ago, and has been boarded up ever since.

“The smell was terrible for a long time. There’s all kinds of animals and wild life in there. There was opossums all over, the birds are making a mess of it,” said Erin Geary.

The 8 demolitions are expected to cost the city around $371,000, along with some extra clean-up fees, and should be done around the end of September.

