Planned Parenthood of the North Country to see funding from NYS Abortion Provider Support Fund

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Planned Parenthood of the North Country will get funding from New York State’s new Abortion Provider Support Fund.

Tuesday, Governor Hochul said the state is seeing an influx of women from nearby states that have stricter abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The $10 million announced Tuesday go to 13 programs around the state, covering 63 abortion sites.

“Many of them are represented here today, talking about how they’re going to be able to do more hiring and expand their operations and how they’re anticipating. Today it’s official, as of today the first $10 million is out there. We want them to hire more people,” said Hochul.

Hochul’s office says the awards include Planned Parenthood of the North Country, with 7 clinics. How much of the $10 million they will be getting was not released.

