Roy L. Bullard, Sr., 72, of Dexter

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Roy L. Bullard, Sr., 72, of Dexter, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 19, 1950, the son of Charles E. and Mary M. (Bowdion) Bullard.

Roy entered the United States Army in 1967. After a 20-year distinguished career, he retired in 1987 at the rank of First Sergeant. Upon his discharge from the Unites States Army, he then went to work for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, where he was employed as a corrections officer.

A marriage to Kathleen Lister ended in divorce. He then married Ann M. Weston Bullard.

He is predeceased by his wife, Ann, and his parents, Charles and Mary.

He survived by a son Roy L. and Alice Bullard, Jr., Dexter; a daughter, Theresa and Bruce Shelander, West Monroe, Louisiana; three stepchildren: Mary LaSage, Watertown; Sandra and Dan Roshia, Watertown; and Charles and Jennifer Weston, Pillar Point. In addition, he leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a member of the Grand Masonic Lodge 483 Crossville, Tennessee.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

