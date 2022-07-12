Advertisement

Senior citizens eligible for discount at Watertown Farmers’ Market

By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Senior citizens may be eligible for a bit of a discount at Watertown’s weekly farmers’ market.

Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging will be handing out coupons valued at $25 for qualifying seniors ages 60 and older.

For those with reliable transportation, they can be picked up at the Office for the Aging.

The coupons will also be mailed to and distributed at certain senior-living facilities.

Program coordinator Sabrina Cummins says that relatives will be allowed to use the coupons on behalf of their senior family members.

“They don’t have gardens in their senior housing anymore. The cost of a tomato and pepper at the grocery store is a luxury for them. The farmers’ market coupons are a chance for them to have fresh produce in their diet,” said Cummins.

If you have any questions on your coupon eligibility, contact the Office for the Aging.

