Advertisement

Some rain, mainly in the morning

Rain today, but sunshine for the rest of the week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - We had heavy rain showers overnight and they’ll continue at least through midmorning.

After that, Jefferson County will be mostly rain free with partly sunny skies – perfect for opening day of the Jefferson County Fair.

St. Lawrence and Lewis counties could still see scattered showers through the afternoon.

It will be humid and highs will be in the upper 70s.

If you’re thinking about heading out on the boat, be aware that there’s a small craft advisory until midnight. There’s also a beach hazard statement for Jefferson County through this evening. That means strong currents could make swimming dangerous.

Skies begin to clear in the evening and overnight. It won’t be quite as warm as last night. Lows will be around 60.

There’s a small chance of lingering showers on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny and in the mid- to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Weaver Road in the...
91-year-old pedestrian struck & killed Monday morning
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of holding woman down & choking her
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown
Jacob Perry
Massena man charged with assault, attempted robbery
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Showers in the forecast
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & warm