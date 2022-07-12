Some rain, mainly in the morning

(WWNY) - We had heavy rain showers overnight and they’ll continue at least through midmorning.

After that, Jefferson County will be mostly rain free with partly sunny skies – perfect for opening day of the Jefferson County Fair.

St. Lawrence and Lewis counties could still see scattered showers through the afternoon.

It will be humid and highs will be in the upper 70s.

If you’re thinking about heading out on the boat, be aware that there’s a small craft advisory until midnight. There’s also a beach hazard statement for Jefferson County through this evening. That means strong currents could make swimming dangerous.

Skies begin to clear in the evening and overnight. It won’t be quite as warm as last night. Lows will be around 60.

There’s a small chance of lingering showers on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be sunny and in the mid- to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

