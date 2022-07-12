Advertisement

SUNY Canton to have furry friends on campus as pet dorms are introduced

Hannah Froedtert is majoring in Applied Psychology and Forensic Criminology, but what makes this year special for her and Maggie is that they will be the first student and companion dog to live in a residence hall.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hannah Froedtert is starting her Sophomore year at a new school and living with a roommate she’s known already for years; her dog, Maggie.

“This is her first time, but she loves being around my camera and getting her pictures taken,” Hannah said.

Last year, Hannah was a freshman at Jefferson Community College, but transferred to SUNY Canton for this fall semester.

Froedtert is majoring in Applied Psychology and Forensic Criminology, but what makes this year special for her and Maggie is that they will be the first student and companion dog to live in a residence hall.

“At first, I started off just by applying her as an emotional support animal and that was my ultimate goal. This was before I found out about the dog dorms, and then I got an email sent to me about that and I was like- felt better that I was going to have a good chance getting into them and I applied and I was so excited ‘cuz I got in,” said Froedtert.

SUNY Canton will now allow students with companion dogs to live together on one floor of Rushton Hall.

“The decision to bring dogs on campus is to make these living spaces for students feel more like home, and who doesn’t see home when they look at a dog?” said Sarah Chamberlain, SUNY Canton Associate Director of Residential Life.

Rushton Hall will be the first residence hall on SUNY Canton’s Campus that allows companion dogs, but this isn’t the only residence hall on SUNY Canton’s campus that allows for companion pets.

Mowhawk Hall has been home to many other companion pets since 1997.

Froedtert’s roommate, Kailey Zimmerman, part of Canton’s Veterinarian Technology Program, is also looking forward to hanging out with her friend and Maggie.

“First of all, we are looking forward to the growth in us because we have been home bodies our whole lives, so its kind of stressed to be away from home, but the dogs- I’m going into veterinary, obviously, so animals are a big part of my life. So, it will be fun to live with them all day, every day,” said Zimmerman.

Even though the new semester doesn’t start for a few weeks, for these two girls and a dog, the year-long dog days will be easier.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

